More than 100 swimmers compete in 4th annual Swim Across the Bay

PASS CHRISTIAN/BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a gorgeous morning out at Henderson Point as more than 100 swimmers gathered for a friendly competition. It was the 4th annual Swim Across the Bay Race.

Founded in 2017 by sisters Amelia Falgout and Madeline Simpson, the race has since been passed on to the Bay St. Louis Running Company.

The course started at Henderson Point in Pass Christian and finished on the beach in Bay St. Louis, for a total of two-miles. Swimmers were accompanied by volunteer kayakers to help guide them along the path.

The first person to cross the finish line was a 16-year-old from New Orleans, Nicolas Aldana Huelga. Nicolas swam across the bay in 42 minutes and six seconds.

“It felt really good,” he said. “You know, it’s two miles of swimming so you’re just kind of happy it’s over. And once you’re finished, you appreciate that you did it.”

Nicolas said the water was a little rough today, but he was well prepared.

“I swim every day with my club, Nu Wave Swim Club,” he said. “The coach is really good. I have a really good training group. So, just show up every day and come to compete.”

Nicolas has been swimming since he was a little boy. This was his second time competing in Swim Across the Bay. And now that he’s a defending champion, he doubts it will be his last.

