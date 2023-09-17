WLOX Careers
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum holds 38th Annual $10,000 Drawdown

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night.

The evening gala featured a buffet dinner, open bar, and a chance to win $10,000. And more than 600 items were auctioned off to guests.

The museum’s executive director, Robin Krohn-David, said this event is always an important one for the museum.

“This is a family reunion every year. Of all the people in Biloxi and surrounding areas gather to celebrate our history, heritage and culture here at this event is really important,” Krohn-David said.

And good news for the fundraising efforts: Organizers said this year they managed to sell more tickets than they have in previous years.

To learn more about the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, visit https://www.maritimemuseum.org

You can see all the winning bids for Saturday night’s silent auction here: https://event.gives/msimdrawdown23/items

