Kiffin and the Rebels shift focus to Conference play after win over Yellow Jackets

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home Saturday night.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels welcomed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday night, in their last non-conference matchup before SEC play begins next week.

It was a tale of two halves for Lane Kiffin and his team, as Ole Miss only managed to score 10 points in the first two quarters, before exploding for 38 points after halftime.

“I can be one of these coaches that takes all the credit and say it was a halftime speech. I mean, it was the players continuing to execute and making the plays better, a doing better in situations,” Kiffin said.

Quarterback, Jaxson Dart, led the Rebels’ rushing attack, as he ran 14 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Dart was 10-18 throwing the ball on Saturday night, as he racked up 251 yards and a 68-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins.

The Rebels now shift their focus to the Crimson Tide, as Ole Miss will travel to Tuscaloosa for Saturday’s 2:30 game against Alabama.

“This is one of the best teams... You know, the best team in the last 15 years, and one of the hardest places to play. Just because Texas went in there and won, it doesn’t mean it got any easier. It’s a huge challenge... A dynasty, and we gotta do a lot of work just to be on the field with those guys,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss finishes their non-conference slate with a 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech.

