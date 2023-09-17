Hundreds attend Hummingbird Festival at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 Hummingbird Migration and Nature Festival at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center lured in hundreds of visitors interested in exploring nature. Inside, we found art vendors, food trucks, and many hummingbirds.

For Angelica Estrada and her family, it was their first time attending the annual event.

“It’s very important because now he told us about an invasive insect that’s here that can invade our plants. I was unaware of that,” Estrada said. “So now I got the nice little sticker. And I will look out for it and call the USDA as the guy told me, and help nature, because that’s what were all about is helping the country.”

Mississippi State also brought a few “friendly” creatures for a show and tell of sorts. That exhibit included exotic roaches and even a praying mantis, which are known to eat hummingbirds.

