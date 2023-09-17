Festival Hispano De Pascagoula kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - September 15th kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month and Pascagoula threw a party to celebrate.

The annual Festival Hispano De Pascagoula featured food vendors, activities for kids, live music and artists.

We found Megan Santamaria serving traditional Tres Leches Cake. She says it’s extra special to share traditional dishes with other cultures.

“It’s a really nice day for all the Hispanic people,” Santamaria said. “It’s really important so we can all come together, so everybody can learn about our culture and support our small businesses.”

Hispanic Heritage Month starts in mid-September because that date coincides with national independence days in many Latin American countries. Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica all celebrate their independence on Sept. 15. Mexico celebrates on Sept. 16, Chile marks Sept. 18, and Belize Independence Day is Sept. 21.

