WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Third Friday event held in downtown Pascagoula for local vendors

Downtown Pascagoula was filled with vendors and spectators on this month’s third Friday.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula was filled with vendors and spectators on this month’s third Friday.

Like other festivals, the Third Friday event had live music, arts and crafts for children and booths for local small business owners. The event was put on to highlight local businesses on Main Street.

One vendor says this is the perfect opportunity to help bring exposure to small businesses.

“When you do exposure, you get to see and interact with people to see who they are,” said Wells. “And I never meet a stranger, we can talk about anything.”

The city will hold its final third Friday of the year next month.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring photo of vandalism during Ocean Springs High School Homecoming Week
Ocean Springs High School Homecoming pranks gone too far, parents say
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
According to Coastal Family Health in Biloxi, it could take two weeks for the doses to become...
New COVID-19 vaccine rolls out as flu season approaches
Brad Kessie
Longtime News Director Brad Kessie leaving WLOX
The Bella Biloxi hotel opens for exclusive preview
The Bella invites family and friends to exclusive sneak peek

Latest News

An activist looking to raise awareness to domestic violence made a stop in Biloxi earlier today.
Activist walks across county in wedding dress to raise awareness of domestic violence
Terror on the Coast now open
Terror on the Coast now open for the ninth year
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 15, 2023 6 p.m.
Pleasant weekend ahead
The Ocean Springs Carnival Association is hosting a Poker Run Sunday to benefit the group's...
Happening Sept. 17th: OSCA Poker Run for CASA