Third Friday event held in downtown Pascagoula for local vendors

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula was filled with vendors and spectators on this month’s third Friday.

Like other festivals, the Third Friday event had live music, arts and crafts for children and booths for local small business owners. The event was put on to highlight local businesses on Main Street.

One vendor says this is the perfect opportunity to help bring exposure to small businesses.

“When you do exposure, you get to see and interact with people to see who they are,” said Wells. “And I never meet a stranger, we can talk about anything.”

The city will hold its final third Friday of the year next month.

