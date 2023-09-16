WLOX Careers
Terror on the Coast now open for the ninth year

This is the largest haunted house on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and it attracts thousands each year.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The spirit of Halloween has landed in Gulfport — it’s the ninth year of Terror on the Coast.

A large warehouse is filled with scary props, characters, and spooky decorations. This is the largest haunted house on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and it attracts thousands each year.

Now through October 31st, visitors can test their fear limits. There are over 30 rooms to stop by.

For just $25, $30 for a fast pass, you can experience the horror.

”People get scared every night. As soon as they get here and they hear the excitement and the music and the screams they start shaking. We don’t want people to come and go to the haunted house, we want them to stay and enjoy themselves in the evening,” said Lawrence Barattini.

Terror on the Coast opens every Friday and Saturday until Halloween night. Doors open again in December for Krampus.

