Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast hosts Coast-Wide Day of Play

More than a thousand families signed up for the festivities at Jones Park.
More than a thousand families signed up for the festivities at Jones Park.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Saturday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast hosted a “Day for Kids: Coast-Wide Day of Play” in Gulfport.

More than a thousand families signed up for the festivities at Jones Park. The nationally recognized event boasts beach activities, live music, entertainment, face painting, field games, and more.

Senior Director of Resource Development Wayne Buchanan was thrilled with this year’s turnout.

“It’s phenomenal. The event continues to grow each year. We wanted this year to be bigger and better,” Buchanan said. “Just to see the smiles on everyone’s faces makes us feel we did a great job.”

Many participants, like Vernell Mosley, said they enjoyed the event’s offerings.

“It’s been great. I brought my two granddaughters out here and just watching them interact with each other and getting their face painted. Doing their jewelry like mine; I got my little bracelet done,” Mosely said. “So, they’re enjoying themselves. I still haven’t seen everything that’s out here. We just plan on taking advantage and going around to see all they have to offer.”

