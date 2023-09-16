Ainsley’s Angels run brings joy and inclusivity to Biloxi community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There were plenty of smiles and joy Saturday morning as Ainsley’s Angels participated in the group’s 8th annual run.

Event Ambassador Kim Griffitt said the joy given to the special needs community is something they deserve over and over again.

“The cheers you get, the excitement that you get of the starting line, the finish line, a medal, all of that that everybody loves - they don’t necessarily get to participate,” she said. “So we bring that to them. It is all about our riders. It’s all about our angel athletes.”

One of the runners, Jraysen, ran with his sister. He pushed her through to the finish line, and said this event is something special.

“It means a lot to me because Evie has never done anything like this,” he said. “We’ve been a very big part of this here family, we like to call it.”

Griffitt said each person who participates in Ainsley’s Angels, from tear up to tear down, puts their whole heart into this event each year.

“Everybody who’s here is a volunteer,” she said. “Nobody gets paid for any of this. Everybody’s like, ‘What can I do to help? Let me help!’ The energy is beyond exciting.”

Another runner, Cat, told me she believes this is a community that more people her age should be involved with. She said that she, as a teenager, has seen the benefits of Ainsley’s Angels over the eight years she has been running.

“Not only are you running with other people with similar traits, but it’s a support group,” she said. “It’s a love and support group.”

If you’d like to learn more about Ainsley’s Angels or participant in their next event in South Mississippi, you can connect with the group online at https://ainsleysangels.org/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AAinMississippi

