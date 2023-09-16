Activist walks across county in wedding dress to raise awareness of domestic violence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An activist looking to raise awareness to domestic violence made a stop in Biloxi on Friday.

Josie Ashton visits different women’s shelters in different cities. She would also walk around the cities in a wedding dress. She wears the dress to remember a woman who was killed on her wedding day by her husband in a domestic violence dispute.

Ashton stopped by Biloxi to have tea time with the women. She says helping a victim to heal can benefit both sides.

“As a society, we take responsibility not only for the people who are abusers but also for the survivors to heal,” said Ashton. “That is key, we need to heal if we’re going to have better children and better relationships.”

Ashton says her next stop is in Alabama.

