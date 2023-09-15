WLOX Careers
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university

(AP Photo/John Amis)
(AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) - An Ole Miss football player has filed a lawsuit against Ole Miss and head football coach Lane Kiffin, WCBI reports.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oxford on Thursday and posted on PACER.

Junior DeSanto Rollins, a linebacker from Louisiana, claimed he was suffering from mental health issues before last season’s football season began.

In the lawsuit, Rollins claimed he was not provided proper care by the university and that Kiffin kicked him off the team causing even more anxiety.

However, Rollins is still listed on the Rebels’ online roster for the 2023 season.

You can read the official lawsuit here: DeSanto Rollins vs. Lane Kiffin, University of Mississippi, John Does 1-10.

