If you have roof damage from hurricane Zeta, you may be eligible to have it fixed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Harrison County and your roof was damaged during Hurricane Zeta, you may qualify to have it repaired.

The Zeta Roof Program provides roof repairs for damage caused by Zeta to low-income homeowners residing in Harrison County.

To qualify you must have:

Unrepaired roof damage to a single-family home in Harrison County caused by Hurricane Zeta on 10/28/2020. Living in the home as your primary residence at the time of zeta and continue to use it as your primary residence. Have some ownership interest in the property. Your home must be in Harrison County. Have a total household income at or below the requirements found below.

Gross Household Income By Residents (WLOX)

Mississippi Center for Justice Deputy Director of Housing Law Ashley Richardson said there are still a lot of homeowners with blue tarps on their roofs.

“We are having a fair housing workshop; we are going to inform the community about the Fair Housing Act while also telling them about the roof program for Harrison County residents. Basically, low-income communities still have hurricane Zeta roof damages, there is money now provided through the state of Mississippi that can fix those roof damages,” Richardson said.

The program requirements also state if you have received assistance repairing your Zeta-damaged roof, that assistance must be considered when determining eligibility.

Residents who believe they meet the basic eligibility criteria are encouraged to start the eligibility process at their earliest convenience by calling 228-678-9130 or visiting Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Gulf Coast at 2214 34th Street in Gulfport.

If you want more information on qualifications the center will also be hosting a workshop this Saturday, the 16th at the JW Randolph Center in Pass Christian at 11 a.m.

