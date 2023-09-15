Friday’s Forecast

This morning starts off mild with temperatures mainly in the 70s. Plan on a hot afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms today but it may not be as much rain as our area saw yesterday and the day before. A few more hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible Saturday. Then, decreasing rain chance Sunday and beyond. A weak stationary front is located just to our south. With us being on the drier and less warm side of that front, you would think we’d notice a decrease in temperature and in dew point. But, most of that drier and cooler air is currently stuck up in northern Mississippi. And the winds upstairs in the atmosphere are blowing from west to east across the Gulf Coast region, so there’s no way for that “good-feel” air to make its way down here. Even though our surface winds are occasionally from the north and are able to pull down a slightly good feel from time to time, it is barely noticeable. By the time we get to next Monday, a cool front may help to change that as it passes through our region. The wind upstairs in the atmosphere should be from the north instead of from the west. And that should allow for a change in the feel of our air meaning cooler mornings in the 60s and noticeably lower humidity starting around the first half of next week.

