The Bella invites family and friends to exclusive sneak peek

A new coastal amenity has opened in downtown Biloxi.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new coastal amenity has opened in downtown Biloxi.

Community leaders and officials attended an exclusive sneak peek inside The Bella. This development has been in the works for the last year.

As soon as you enter into The Bella Hotel, you’re greeted by the greats. Famous faces greet guests as they tour the newest luxury boutique condo in Biloxi.

“It’s just a reveal for local people in the area that are friends and family and city officials come to see it, " said developer Ivan Spinner.

Developers Ivan and Kelly Spinner started their journey to build short-term rentals not too long ago.

Back in March 2022, the couple was busy planning the blueprint and laying a foundation.

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into it but we’re so excited in the way it came out,” said Kelly Spinner.

And the outcome is nothing short of spectacular.

All 13 rooms have a living room, kitchenette, bathroom, flat screen, Alexa Echo, balcony, and sound system.

Walls and hallways are decorated with curated artwork. Spinner’s daughter Bella, whom the hotel is named after, helped select items.

“I came out first and I was just helping her with what colors are good with what and stuff like that,” said Bella Spinner.

“We think people will really love the experience. We have some Mokes out there, which are little golf karts people will be able to drive around town,” said Ivan Spinner.

The location heightens the possibility of gaining more foot traffic.

“We believe with all the events in downtown Biloxi, we think it’s going to be a huge advantage point for everyone on the coast,” said Spinner.

The Bella is just two blocks from the Beau Rivage, MGM Park, and Ground Zero Blues Club.

When guests need a bite to eat, they can dine in the French-inspired café, Brew Paddle.

“Take a lot of those techniques that I took over the years and apply them to a menu that’s approachable and relatable,” said Scott Plauche, Head Chef.

Plauche and Rachel Plauche said developing their concept has been in the works for the last seven years.

“All of our breads and pastries are made in-house daily. They’re made by hand and we’re hoping to bring a unique experience,” said Rachel Plauche.

“The Brew Paddle did keep the vault and they’ll have a little lounge area so people can still see that piece of history,” said Spinner.

The Bella is officially open on September 22nd.

