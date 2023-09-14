WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Thursday’s Forecast

Today brings another chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. These may develop across parts of South Mississippi primarily between 1pm and 7pm.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today brings another chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. These may develop across parts of South Mississippi primarily between 1pm and 7pm. We’re in the final stretch of summer. Fall officially begins at 1:49 AM on Saturday September 23rd 2023. For the rest of the season Our afternoon highs should only be around 90 Thursday & beyond. Plus, we may see more cooler 60s for morning lows by next week... especially for inland areas (places that are generally near or north of I-10).

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I'm proud of what our administration did, our students and the work that they did in trying to...
Two Gulfport High students arrested for packing pistol at school
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler...
Gallons of diesel fuel leak onto side of I-10 after 18-wheeler hits debris

Latest News

Today brings another chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. These may develop across parts of...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm & muggy tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 13, 2023 10 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms Thursday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Few more showers this evening