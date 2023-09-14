Thursday’s Forecast

Today brings another chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. These may develop across parts of South Mississippi primarily between 1pm and 7pm. We’re in the final stretch of summer. Fall officially begins at 1:49 AM on Saturday September 23rd 2023. For the rest of the season Our afternoon highs should only be around 90 Thursday & beyond. Plus, we may see more cooler 60s for morning lows by next week... especially for inland areas (places that are generally near or north of I-10).

