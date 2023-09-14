WLOX Careers
Silver Alert issued for Pearl River Co. man

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Jonathan Daniel Champagne of Carriere.

MBI says Champagne is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants and blue and white Michael Jordon shoes with no laces on Monday around 3:00 p.m. in the 400 block of White Chapel Road. He was driving possibly south to New Orleans in a 2010 beige Chevrolet Malibu bearing Mississippi tag PRH2638.

Family members say Jonathan Daniel Champagne suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Champagne, contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department at 601-749-5478.

