Longtime News Director Brad Kessie leaving WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Longtime News Director Brad Kessie has announced his departure from WLOX.

He will head out next month to pursue an opportunity that brings him closer to his hometown of Chicago and his family.

Kessie has been a part of the WLOX family for 35 years.

Twenty-one of those years he was a reporter sharing the stories of South Mississippi, everything from the creation of the gaming industry to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Then 14 years ago he took over leadership of our newsroom as news director.

Brad Kessie’s guidance, passion, and voice here at the station and in the community will be missed.

A successor was not immediately announced.

