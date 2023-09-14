WLOX Careers
Eagles Under The Oaks Golf Tournament aids local combat veterans

This year's event featured 196 golfers with 49 teams.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s an old saying in golf: “Drive for show and putt for dough.” In this case, the dough is the money raised in the 12th Annual Eagles Under the Oaks Golf Tournament at The Oaks in Pass Christian.

All proceeds from the event go toward the Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi.

“We’ve raised $106,000 for this year’s event. If you’re going to sponsor an organization, this is it,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal Credit Union President/CEO.

While 196 players from all over the region teed it up, the money stays with this local organization created to help Coast veterans make the transition from military to civilian life, mentally and physically.

Roger Sibley got involved when his son came home from duty in Iraq.

“South Mississippi is where we got our roots. When Donna Andrews and I started this organization, we didn’t know where it was going to take us. Donna is a combat veteran nurse and saw the need. It was good for me to also get involved,” Sibley said.

It’s an event that’s gone from raising around $20,000 12 years ago to more than $100k.

“I want to thank everybody for everything you do with our organization,” said Donna Andrews.

