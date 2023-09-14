WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Dunkin’ employee arrested for punching customer in fight about sugar, police say

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A fight broke out between a Dunkin’ cashier and a customer in Ohio, leading to the arrest of the former, WTVG reports.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the Sunday incident. The cashier, Aniyah McClain, can be seen coming around the counter and allegedly punching a customer in the eye. McClain then allegedly drags the customer back around the counter and continues to fight.

Others can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight.

According to a police report, the incident started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at McClain for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I'm proud of what our administration did, our students and the work that they did in trying to...
Two Gulfport High students arrested for packing pistol at school
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler...
Gallons of diesel fuel leak onto side of I-10 after 18-wheeler hits debris

Latest News

A strike could cost the economy $5 billion in 10 days, according to an estimate by the Anderson...
Possible UAW strike looms amid negotiations
At a closed-door Senate forum, tech leaders loosely endorsed the regulation of artificial...
Legislators discuss AI concerns with tech industry leaders
The defense tried to get the case dismissed due to a lack of evidence but later relented....
Prosecution rests in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found