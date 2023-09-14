Biloxi city leaders share update to MGCCC road project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents will have to wait a bit longer to learn if their neighborhood will be impacted by MGCCC’s new road development.

City leaders meet with residents to hear concerns on the project and when they can expect an update.

Homeowners piling in by the droves. Several present to hear information updates regarding Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s new access point.

Wednesday night, Ward 5 Councilman Paul Tisdale and Director of Community Development Jerry Creel tell the crowd that plans for the second phase are simple—-there aren’t any.

“Phase one has basically been approved by the council. Phase two, some residents are concerned about that. Right now, I don’t know if the community college has any plan moving forward to even begin phase two,” said Tisdale.

MGCCC has to have an approved comprehensive plan and map. Studies and data will continue to be analyzed to determine if development should take place.

Back in January, the route shows Pass Road to Eula Street creating a new entryway to the campus.

The task seems easy. But, several homeowners are worried about how it’ll impact traffic and congestion.

“Getting into that area right there and the development on Eula Street. Right now, they got some of the homeowners and they’re parking on the street and it’s going to constrict the flow of the traffic. I feel like they’re just holding out on us and that’s what drew a lot of us from our neighborhoods here. We’ll continue to come to have our voices heard,” said Michael Turman.

Tisdale said the property included in the map was donated to the college years ago. It fits within city requirements and zoning.

Developers said there’s no date as to when the next phase will pick up.

“A lot of questions, a lot of opinions, but that’s why we have somebody from the community college just to let them know where the community college is on this project,” said Tisdale.

Biloxi city leaders continue to work with MGCCC on developments.

We reached out to a representative of MGCCC on the project. They declined to comment.

