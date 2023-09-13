WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

When is today's best rain chance? The latest model trends are showing mainly later in the day as Coastal Mississippi’s highest rain potential today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Not as wet this morning with most areas in Coastal Mississippi free of rain as the day begins. Plan on temperatures in the mid 70s to start with afternoon highs reaching the hot lower to mid 90s. A front has basically stalled nearby and that will keep us in another chance for rain today. The latest model trends are showing mainly after noon as Coastal Mississippi’s highest rain potential today. So if you have outdoors plans for this afternoon, this evening, or tonight, you should keep your raincoat nearby just in case some hit-or-miss thunderstorms come your way.

