WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Gulf Shores PD said they are no longer searching for Bates in the Gulf Shores area.

Authorities said they believe Bates had an accomplice and has fled the area.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is on the lookout for an inmate who escaped Wednesday, Sept. 13, from a job location in Gulf Shores.

Authorities said Christopher Ivy Bates, 34, left from an assigned job location this morning.

Bates was last seen in the area of County Road 8. GSPD said he discarded his inmate clothing and was dressed in only his underwear and a white T-Shirt, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department, which is assisting ADOC. Bates also may have stolen a bicycle, police said.

Bates is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 144 pounds, and black hair and brown eyes. He a multiple tattoo and gold teeth, authorities said.

Bates, who was sentenced in 2015 for 20 years for first-degree robbery, was incarcerated at the Loxley Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center.

According to jail records, Bates has been in and out of Mobile County Metro Jail for the past 15 years. His last known address was listed on East Barkley Drive in Mobile, jail records show.

Anyone who has seen Bates or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825. In addition, anyone with information or video doorbell or similar footage of Bates in the area is encouraged to contact the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I'm proud of what our administration did, our students and the work that they did in trying to...
Two Gulfport High students arrested for packing pistol at school
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler...
Gallons of diesel fuel leak onto side of I-10 after 18-wheeler hits debris

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Plan ahead for another round of scattered t-storms today, mainly afternoon. Plus, with fall...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Today brings another chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. These may develop across parts of...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
After nearly a year of construction, The Bay St. Louis Police Department will soon be moving...
New Bay St. Louis Police Department dedicates structure to fallen officers, state’s first black police chief
Tune in for this week's Coast Trivia, where the Good Morning Mississippi crew is quizzed about...
Coast Trivia: 'Biloxi Bacon,' French dressing on pizza, famous song lyrics