Unlocking Pathways Summit lands in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Finding good-paying jobs for young people through workforce development — it’s all part of an educational plan spearheaded by the Biden Administration aimed at unlocking career success. The concept has been presented through a series of nationwide summits.

The ultra-modern iMPAC facility at Mississippi Coast Community College’s Harrison County Campus served as the ideal location for the latest gathering.

“We are dedicated to top-notch technology training,” said Dr. Mary Graham, MGCCC president.

The college has more than 60 career & technical programs, which fit right in with themes of technology and careers.

“When you talk about IT and technology, it cuts across every single industry sector. When we think about how we need to strengthen opportunities for young people and fulfill their potential for career pathways, tech will be part of that,” said Amy Loyd, U.S. Department of Education CTE Assistant Secretary.

They say the jobs current students will have down the road haven’t even been created yet, that’s why guiding them down the IT path is so critical.

“We want to make sure every student has a strong foundation in tech skills, in career-connected learning that allows them to set a vision for their life,” Loyd added.

These educational leaders hope current and future students can plug into those desired career paths.

“Together, we can fundamentally transform what it means to make a living and make a life here in America,” said First Lady Jill Biden in a video address.

