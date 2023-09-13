WLOX Careers
Two Gulfport High students arrested for packing pistol at school

“I'm proud of what our administration did, our students and the work that they did in trying to...
"I'm proud of what our administration did, our students and the work that they did in trying to take care of the situation," Superintendent Glen East told WLOX.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teenage students were arrested and taken into custody Wednesday after a pistol was confiscated a backpack at Gulfport High School.

According to authorities, students learned about the possibility of a gun on campus, they alerted school staff and administrators located and confiscated it within the hour.

“It’s one of those things that you just have to deal with, unfortunately, in today’s world,” Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East told WLOX. “I’m proud of what our administration did, our students and the work that they did in trying to take care of the situation.”

East said preliminary questioning revealed that one teenage suspect initially stole the gun from the other during an event outside of school, and the other retrieved it before it was recovered from their backpack.

“Somebody stole the gun from somebody else, and it was a trying-to-get-it-back kind of situation,” East said.

East said the other students learned about the weapon via social media.

“I think we’re very lucky as a high school that our students, again, this is a great place for them, a place of education, and they don’t like putting up with this kind of stuff, this kind of distraction,” he said. “They came to us very quickly and administration here handled it very quickly.”

Officials said no one was injured, and all classes remained in progress.

The incident was secluded to the 9th and 10th grade buildings. Those parents were notified by email immediately.

Police are currently investigating the case, working to learn more about the other students’ involvement and tracking down where the pistol came from.

