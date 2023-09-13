Truckers recognized during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Truckers: Through and Through — we can always depend on you.”

That’s the theme of Trucker Appreciation Week 2023. 3.6 million men and women driving 18-wheelers are being recognized nationally and locally.

The team with CAM Transport is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by giving breakfast and lunch to drivers coming in and out of the Port of Gulfport. pic.twitter.com/SqF8RxjAZw — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 13, 2023

“We wanted to let every truck driver know it takes all of them to make the world go ‘round,” said Kimberley Paugh with CAM Transport, who’s serving breakfast and lunch to the truck drivers heading in and out of the Port of Gulfport this week.

“Not just CAM Transport employees help the economy, but those coming in and out of our port and other locations deserved to be appreciated,” Paugh added. “Last year some drivers told us their companies didn’t really do much to celebrate, so that’s why we’re here. We’re helping to make sure every truck driver that comes in and out of the port feels appreciated for every mile they do.”

CAM Transport has about 80 trucks and they tell us 40 of them work in the Gulfport area. They say they’ve got some sponsorship help this week with food and drinks, and even the Port of Gulfport brought them some fruit to give to the drivers.

“The truckers are an absolute necessity, not just for our business moving bananas, but there aren’t many things we own that we don’t get from trucks,” said Kelby Cuevas, Port of Gulfport Dole Terminal Manager.

