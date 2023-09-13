Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday afternoon, according to Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East.

East says that student is a 10th grader. The gun, which East says was a pistol, was located in the student’s backpack around 12:30 p.m.

Gulfport School District released a statement Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., saying other students were the ones to report the possibility of a gun at the school.

“On Wednesday September 13, 2023, students reported the possibility of a weapon on the Gulfport High School campus,” the statement reads. “Thanks to the report of these students, the firearm was confiscated by Gulfport High School administration. The student involved will face disciplinary action based on Gulfport School District’s policy. Nobody was harmed.”

The school district says this matter is still under investigation. We’re working to learn more about the incident.

