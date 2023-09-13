WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs school board meeting opens discussion about bullying concerns

Tuesday afternoon, the Ocean Springs School District opened the floor for parents looking to share their concerns when it came to bullying in schools.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
At the beginning of the meeting, the board allowed the public to come forward and sign up to speak. However, no one did.

Later on, a mother and her daughter would end up speaking on the matter, sharing their experiences with bullying at Ocean Springs Middle School. Before the meeting, Kayla Cottrell, mother of one OSMS student, shared her feelings on what she believes is wrong and what needs to happen.

“I hope that the school takes the policies seriously because we have made reports and multiple parents have come to me and stated they made the same reports of the same students,” she explained. “And they same students were bullying Aubreigh and they’re still in the school. So what is possibly being done if they’re continuing to get away with it every day?”

Kayla added that she hopes the people of the school board understand this could be their children, too.

As for now, parents are still hoping for change and awareness to bullying in Ocean Springs schools.

