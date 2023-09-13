WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi State linebacker, Ole Miss kicker earn SEC weekly honors

Mississippi State linebacker, Ole Miss kicker earn SEC weekly honors (Picture Credit: AP...
Mississippi State linebacker, Ole Miss kicker earn SEC weekly honors (Picture Credit: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri and Ole Miss athletics/Ole Miss Football)(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri and Ole Miss athletics/Ole Miss Football)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State linebacker and an Ole Miss kicker received SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday following two thrilling victories over the weekend.

MSU linebacker Jett Johnson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC.

He had 11 tackles and two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ overtime victory over Arizona inside Davis Wade Stadium, which gave first-year head coach Zach Arnett his second-straight win.

The SEC named kicker and former Texas A&M Aggie Caden Davis the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Davis kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to put the Rebels’ up 30-20 in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed head Coach Lane Kiffin’s first away win against a ranked opponent at Ole Miss and the Rebels first victory on the road against a ranked opponent since 2016.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, Davis’ field goal conversion was the fourth longest in school history and the longest since 1988.

Johnson and MSU welcome No. 14 LSU to Starkville on Saturday at 11 a.m. Davis and the Rebels will play host to Georgia Tech at 6:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire section of I-10 was shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes. According...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 at Hwy 49 slowly reopening to traffic; Crash cleanup continues
At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 now open headed into Alabama
Andrew James Redmon, 34
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

Latest News

Highlights from the final homestand of the 2023 regular season as the Shuckers take on the...
SHUCKERS BASEBALL: Shuckers vs. Biscuits Game One (09/12/23)
New Orleans defeated Tennessee 16-15 on Sunday.
Saints defeat Titans to win record fifth consecutive season opener
Hear from Dennis Allen, Cam Jordan, and Derek Carr.
Matt's report from the Saints 16-15 victory over the Titans
New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints