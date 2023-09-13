Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police arrested three people who led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Monday evening, officers spotted the stolen Honda Accord on Old Canton Road and attempted to stop the driver. However, the suspect fled, and the pursuit ended because of a danger to motorists.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle on the Natchez Trace but the driver fled from them and went back into the jurisdiction of Ridgeland.

Officers located the vehicle again near South Wheatley Street in Ridgeland at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled once again.

A press release says that the driver’s erratic driving caused officers to stop the chase. A Department of Public Safety helicopter then spotted the vehicle on Lenard Avenue and alerted the Ridgeland Police Department.

“Ultimately, our K9 and K9 Handler apprehended all three suspects after the driver attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle by driving on the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 51 in Ridgeland,” Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said in a press release.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a juvenile, was detained in a juvenile detention center. Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters,19, and Daniel Pheon Mason, 18, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.

Additionally, Mason is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and Peters is charged with false I.D. information.

“Special thanks to the MS Department of Public Safety and to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Without the teamwork of multiple agencies, these dangerous criminals would still be at large,” Chief Myers said.

