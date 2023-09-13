Harrison County service workers anticipating move into brand new building

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County service workers are getting ready for a big relocation to a brand-new complex on Seaway Road in Gulfport.

This means that the county’s code administration, engineering, zoning department, 911 services, and Orange Grove tax collectors will be stationed in one building.

Jaclyn Turner is a Harrison County engineer who works at the Harrison County Code Enforcement Building on Community Road. That is where the code administration, engineering, zoning department, and 911 services are currently based.

The building is over 30 years old, and Turner said she feels it getting smaller.

“We’ve just really outgrown it,” Turner said. “We’ve had so many people that need to come in to provide services to the increasing population that we just run out of space.”

She said she’s ready to move into the 22 thousand square foot facility on Seaway Road.

“We’re trying to provide service to our customers,” she said. “We need to have an upgraded building.”

Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner said he and his colleagues want to provide Harrison County employees with better working conditions.

“This is a building that was needed,” Ladner said. “It was in coming up by the board of supervisors to build this building and move the departments that needed to be in here.”

Ladner said the new facility will contain bigger offices and a massive lobby. The new building is roughly $5 million dollars and Ladner said it will make resources more accessible for Harrison County residents.

“The economic aspect of it is reasonable to come here and do this as well as the benefit to both the department head and the department people that are working,” he said. “It’s going to be a more convenient location.”

Turner said she’s ready to call the new facility home.

“My purpose of being here is to serve our customers and the public and we’re going to be able to do that better over there,” she said.

Ladner said the project could be completed at the end of the year.

