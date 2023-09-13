Gallons of diesel fuel leak onto side of I-10 after 18-wheeler hits debris

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler hit debris, rupturing its fuel tank.

The incident happened around mile marker 39, between Lorraine-Cowan Road exit 38 and Old Mississippi 67/Woolmarket exit 41.

The outside lane of the interstate in the area is closed off as crews work to clean the scene, but traffic seems to be flowing relatively smoothly.

The Biloxi Fire Department and Police Department are on scene. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is in route to the scene to supervise with the diesel fuel cleanup.

Use caution if you’re traveling through the area.

