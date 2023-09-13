WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gallons of diesel fuel leak onto side of I-10 after 18-wheeler hits debris

Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler...
Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler hit debris, rupturing its fuel tank.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler hit debris, rupturing its fuel tank.

The incident happened around mile marker 39, between Lorraine-Cowan Road exit 38 and Old Mississippi 67/Woolmarket exit 41.

The outside lane of the interstate in the area is closed off as crews work to clean the scene, but traffic seems to be flowing relatively smoothly.

The Biloxi Fire Department and Police Department are on scene. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is in route to the scene to supervise with the diesel fuel cleanup.

Use caution if you’re traveling through the area.

Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler...
Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler hit debris, rupturing its fuel tank.(WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An entire section of I-10 was shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes. According...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 at Hwy 49 slowly reopening to traffic; Crash cleanup continues
At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 now open headed into Alabama
Andrew James Redmon, 34
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on Cowan Lorraine

Latest News

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 now open headed into Alabama
An entire section of I-10 was shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes. According...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 at Hwy 49 slowly reopening to traffic; Crash cleanup continues
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on Cowan Lorraine
View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after causing congestion