Few more showers this evening

Not everyone has seen rain today, but a few more hit or miss showers and storms are possible this evening. Once we get closer to midnight, rain chances will decrease. Only a few isolated showers will be possible by early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday brings another chance for hit or miss showers and storms. While some of us may get heavy rain, others of us will miss out on it. It’s going to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible by Friday with highs in the low 90s.

Another front will bring the chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Saturday. We’ll be in the upper 80s to low 90s. After the front passes, it will turn drier by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Rain chances will really drop off by Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margot remain in the Atlantic. Lee is expected to move northward in the Western Atlantic this week, and it could impact New England and Canada by the weekend. Hurricane Margot will remain in the Central Atlantic, and it’s not a threat to land. There are no tropical systems expected to impact the Gulf this week.

