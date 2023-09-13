Bay St. Louis tables discussion to cut midnight sales of alcohol

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis city leaders table the discussion to place a curfew on alcohol sales at midnight.

Not one seat was empty in the public forum in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday night as dozens lined the walls and waited to voice their concerns.

Board President Josh DeSalvo said the idea to limit alcohol sales was listed on the city agenda last week. There had been reported incidents in the Old Town Area.

He said it wasn’t long before word spread around the community, leading several businesses to believe the council was aiming to end sales.

One by one, owners located in Old Town and downtown expressed how implementing a cut-off would negatively impact their businesses.

Many said the cutoff would turn away regular customers and tourists.

DeSalvo said the public was informed the council never planned to vote on the matter but open the floor for discussion.

“It was just a discussion between the police chief, some council members that if these problems continue we should like at that and it was put on there for discussion. When it got to the public, it was blown out of proportion. The council understands the business owners and the residents do support it. So, I think we’re in a good spot. If everybody is responsible business owners and responsible patrons, and police protection,” said Josh DeSalvo, Ward 6 Alderman.

DeSalvo adds five officers were approved in the Bay St. Louis city budget. It’ll help with more patrol in the downtown area from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

