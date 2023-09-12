UPDATE: North Gulfport boil water notice lifted

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice that has been in place in North Gulfport since Friday night has now been lifted.

Crews worked overnight Friday to repair a main water main, and water began flowing again the same day, but affected areas remained under a boil water notice for days.

The problems started Friday night with low water pressure and quickly escalated to no water for some residents.

Jase Payne with the City of Gulfport told WLOX News the problem was contained to one large valve that sends water to the entire affected area. He said crews worked all night on repairs, and by 9:45 a.m. the valve was repaired.

Crews then worked to restore water pressure in phases, so as to not damage any other lines. All the valves were open and fully operational by 1:33 p.m.

Here’s a look at the areas that were impacted: The original affected area was in the perimeter of Tennessee Avenue west to Michigan Avenue and from Jefferson Street north to Polk Street, including Ohio Avenue from Jefferson Street north to Holly Circle, Arkansas Avenue from Polk Street to Taylor Street, and Taylor Street between Arkansas Avenue and East Railroad Avenue, Isiah Fredricks Head Start, and North Gulfport 7th Grade.

Saturday morning, the city’s boil water notice was expanded to also include residents in all surrounding areas west of 34th Avenue and from Amazon Street south to 34th Street. This also included Kentucky Avenue and all connecting streets south of Jefferson Street.

According to Gulfport Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the problem appears to have started when someone hit an exposed water line while cutting grass around 3:30-4 p.m. Friday. Then around 6 p.m., the area lost water pressure, triggering a boil water notice for the area. Because of that low pressure, some residents closest to the repair site have lost water completely. The repair work was completed shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

