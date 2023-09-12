TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 closed at Highway 49 after multiple crashes

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An entire section of I-10 is shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes.

According to Gulfport Police, westbound lanes are completely shut down near the 34 mile marker, right around the Highway 49 exits.

Gulfport Police say at least one of the crashes involved a patrol car.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), at least one crash happened before Canal Road exit 31 around 8 a.m.

Please avoid the area as crews work to clean the scene. Cleanup could take more than an hour.

We’re working to learn more about the wrecks, including if there were any injuries.

We are currently working multiple accidents on I10. Westbound lanes are completely shut down near the 34 mile marker. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) September 12, 2023

