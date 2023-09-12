WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 in Harrison Co. creates delays

According to MDOT, the crash happened in the westbound lanes before Canal Road exit 31.
According to MDOT, the crash happened in the westbound lanes before Canal Road exit 31.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 in Harrison County is causing congestion Tuesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the westbound lanes before Canal Road exit 31.

MDOT says the cleanup process could last around an hour. Avoid the area if possible.

We’re working to learn more about the wreck, including if there were any injuries.

