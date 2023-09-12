TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Cowan Lorraine causes congestion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on Cowan Lorraine Road (MS 605) just north of I-10 is causing a backup in traffic Tuesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on the ramp to I-10 east before 8 a.m.

MDOT’s traffic map shows heavy congestion in the area, especially in the southbound lanes of MS 605 and on Dedeaux Road.

MDOT says the congestion can be expected to last around an hour as crews work to clean up the scene.

We’re working to learn more about the wreck and any injuries. Avoid the area if possible.

