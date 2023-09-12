TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Alabama backing up eastbound I-10 traffic into Mississippi

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re headed to Alabama this afternoon, you may want to take a route other than I-10.

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up was nearing the Hwy 63 exit. All eastbound traffic was being detoured to exit at Franklin Creek Road.

MDOT signs on the interstate indicate the right lane is blocked near the crash site in Alabama.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for at least the next 90 minutes.

