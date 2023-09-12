WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Alabama backing up eastbound I-10 traffic into Mississippi

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road...
At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road exit, and was nearing the Hwy 63 exit.(MDOT Traffic)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re headed to Alabama this afternoon, you may want to take a route other than I-10.

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up was nearing the Hwy 63 exit. All eastbound traffic was being detoured to exit at Franklin Creek Road.

MDOT signs on the interstate indicate the right lane is blocked near the crash site in Alabama.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for at least the next 90 minutes.

