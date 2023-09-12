President of Croatia to pay visit to City of Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s City Hall will soon be a visiting spot for the President of Croatia after making a stop in Louisiana. Mayor Gilich says talks on arraigning this visit began after he kept in touch with the country’s ambassador.

“About a month and a half ago he said the president of Croatia would like to visit Biloxi because of the strength of our Croatian heritage,” said Mayor Gilich.

The mayor says this is a special visit for him because of his family ties to the country and how Croatians helped to shape the Biloxi we know today.

“Nikolai Scrameta brought my grandparents and migration happened over the 1900 and 1910′s,” said Mayor Gilich. “They got into the seafood industry and got into what made Biloxi the seafood capital of the world. Croatians had a lot to do with that.”

The mayor says he will give the president a tour of City Hall and have lunch at Mary Mahoney’s before ending the day at the Slavonian lodge in Biloxi.

He says the one thing he wants the Croatian President to take away from his visit is the strength of the community.

“I want to show him how resilient and innovative and the different ways of how we call Biloxi a big gumbo and mixes well,” said Mayor Gilich. “We’re really pleased and proud both as a city and from a cultural standpoint.”

The Croatian president will make his stop in the city on September 22nd.

