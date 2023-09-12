WLOX Careers
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect

Andrew James Redmon, 34
Andrew James Redmon, 34(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Andrew James Redmon, 34, is in custody as the result of a police pursuit that ended in Jackson County on Monday.

According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, officers first received information that a vehicle connected to a murder in Maine was traveling eastbound on I-10 in Harrison County. Officers first spotted the vehicle near Exit 44 at Cedar Lake. As they followed, the vehicle exited onto I-110 and into D’Iberville.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, eventually making it back to I-10. It would finally come to a stop at Exit 61 near Gautier. The driver, identified as Redmon, and a passenger were taken into custody without incident.

Redmon was found to be wanted by the Maine State Police in reference to a homicide earlier this year. He has since been taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond at the request of Maine State Police.

The passenger was not found to be wanted.

D’Iberville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the case.

