Hot and humid

We have seen some showers and storms this morning in South Mississippi. We expect a few more scattered showers and possible thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s, depending on how much sunshine you see. It is humid though because of the rain, so feels like temps are between 95° and 103°.

Tonight we will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, so don’t forget your umbrella.

