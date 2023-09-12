WLOX Careers
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister

The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters. (Source: WMUR, STEPHANIE SHIVLEY, CNN)
By Arielle Mitropoulos, WMUR via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WMUR) – A 94-year-old woman made the trip across the country because she wanted to see her 90-year-old little sister one more time.

The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters.

This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of Seabrook, Massachusetts, hadn’t been able to see her 90-year-old sister Shirley since 2020.

But she was determined to make one final trip all the way to Nevada.

Her granddaughter, Stephanie Shively, went with her to document their goodbye.

“They waited so long to see each other, and if you don’t know if you’re going to see someone again, you know, especially siblings, it must be really hard,” Shively said.

The night before they left, she captured their emotional conversation before bed and posted the clip on TikTok for family members to see.

By the time she woke up in the morning, her video went viral and already had almost 13 million views.

Shivley said so many people have told her the video made them reach out to someone they love because it’s a reminder that you only have so much time to live.

“What if this was your last time to see your loved one, what, you know, are you telling them the things that you want to tell them or you’re saying the things that you want to say because if you’re not, you may not get a chance again,” Shively said.

The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters. (Source: Stephanie Atkinson Shively / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

