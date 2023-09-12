WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Five female law enforcers in Bay St. Louis share their stories on National Police Woman Day

Woman make up ten percent of today's police force in the United States.
Woman make up ten percent of today's police force in the United States.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - National Police Woman Day is observed annually to recognize dynamic women across the nation for their dedication to protect and serve.

Women make up 10% of today’s police force. South Mississippi officers at Bay St. Louis Police Department are proud to be a part of that number.

Phalba Holmes has worked as an officer at the department for a little over a year, but this wasn’t her initial plan.

“Never thought that I would ever put on this uniform,” says Holmes. “I actually thought I would be a nurse.”

Holmes says her journey to law enforcement began with curiosity.

" So, I started off as a part-time officer and learned the ropes,” Holmes added. “I then realized that I really wanted to do this full-time. That’s when I was working at the school district as the school resource officer and just seeing their smiling faces and seeing the impact that I made on their lives.”

Her colleague Sgt. Sarah Hampton didn’t imagine wearing the uniform either.

“It was never really a desire of mine,” says Hampton. “It kind of just came to me; I was in a bad place in life. The opportunity arose and I’ve succeeded in it so far.”

Hampton wants young girls to know they can follow in her footsteps but there are some harsh realities.

“If they want to do that and that’s what in their heart desires, do it,” Hampton continued. “But you have to know that every day you’re going to wake up and come in contact with people who do not like you just because of your title.”

As for patrol officer, Sarah-Jane Rowley, she’s the only one in her family to work in law enforcement.

“There was, of course, a little bit of initial concern just for safety and everything like that,” says Rowley. “But, overall, I’ve been in the military, so they were super supportive. My family has been right there behind me the whole time.”

Officer Jordan Jones continues showing up to work with her loved ones in mind.

“I have a family that I need to take care of. And I do love my job; I love coming to work,” Jones said. “I don’t like missing work. I like being here to help my officers and be present. So, those are a lot of the things that help me keep going.”

Captain of Operations, Rachel Jewel points out that these are the only women throughout the entire department.

“They do a great job every day,” says Jewell. “They do everything at home and then they come here, and kick butt all day. We have long hours and sometimes hard days and they do it just as good as anybody else.”

Jewell says as their supervisor she couldn’t be prouder of who they are now and who they’re becoming.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew James Redmon, 34
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect
An entire section of I-10 was shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes. According...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 at Hwy 49 slowly reopening to traffic; Crash cleanup continues
Wreck in Pascagoula.
Three injured after Amtrak train collides with car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after causing congestion
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt

Latest News

Matt Chapman
Chief of Pascagoula Police Department announces retirement
Stand-up comedian and accomplished actor Marlon Wayans will be at Beau Rivage this weekend. He...
Happening Sept. 16th: Marlon Wayans performs at Beau Rivage
Meghan Goldbeck with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention tells us about Saturday's...
Happening Sept. 16th: Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Elizabeth Alexander has details on the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's upcoming $10,000...
Happening Sept. 16th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's 38th Annual $10,000 Drawdown