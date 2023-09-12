Five female law enforcers in Bay St. Louis share their stories on National Police Woman Day

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - National Police Woman Day is observed annually to recognize dynamic women across the nation for their dedication to protect and serve.

Women make up 10% of today’s police force. South Mississippi officers at Bay St. Louis Police Department are proud to be a part of that number.

Phalba Holmes has worked as an officer at the department for a little over a year, but this wasn’t her initial plan.

“Never thought that I would ever put on this uniform,” says Holmes. “I actually thought I would be a nurse.”

Holmes says her journey to law enforcement began with curiosity.

" So, I started off as a part-time officer and learned the ropes,” Holmes added. “I then realized that I really wanted to do this full-time. That’s when I was working at the school district as the school resource officer and just seeing their smiling faces and seeing the impact that I made on their lives.”

Her colleague Sgt. Sarah Hampton didn’t imagine wearing the uniform either.

“It was never really a desire of mine,” says Hampton. “It kind of just came to me; I was in a bad place in life. The opportunity arose and I’ve succeeded in it so far.”

Hampton wants young girls to know they can follow in her footsteps but there are some harsh realities.

“If they want to do that and that’s what in their heart desires, do it,” Hampton continued. “But you have to know that every day you’re going to wake up and come in contact with people who do not like you just because of your title.”

As for patrol officer, Sarah-Jane Rowley, she’s the only one in her family to work in law enforcement.

“There was, of course, a little bit of initial concern just for safety and everything like that,” says Rowley. “But, overall, I’ve been in the military, so they were super supportive. My family has been right there behind me the whole time.”

Officer Jordan Jones continues showing up to work with her loved ones in mind.

“I have a family that I need to take care of. And I do love my job; I love coming to work,” Jones said. “I don’t like missing work. I like being here to help my officers and be present. So, those are a lot of the things that help me keep going.”

Captain of Operations, Rachel Jewel points out that these are the only women throughout the entire department.

“They do a great job every day,” says Jewell. “They do everything at home and then they come here, and kick butt all day. We have long hours and sometimes hard days and they do it just as good as anybody else.”

Jewell says as their supervisor she couldn’t be prouder of who they are now and who they’re becoming.

