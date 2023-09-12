Coast Life: South Mississippi’s hummingbird migration spectacle

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - For just a few weeks in September, you can see nature at work. Hummingbirds are migrating and stopping on the Gulf Coast one last time before a trip across the Gulf.

Kyle Shepard with the Banding Coalition of the Americas is on constant watch for the tiny hummingbirds and believes they can be the gateway into bird watching.

“Hummingbirds are sort of mystical in that a lot of people are attracted to hummingbirds because it’s something most people don’t see very often,” Shepard said. “A lot of people get a hummingbird feeder and say ‘this is awesome,’ and then they start noticing other birds in their yard.”

Every year, the ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate from the Northeast to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

As the name suggests, ruby-throated hummingbirds tend to develop red feathers on their neck. However, it usually doesn't happen until after their first full winter. (WLOX)

“Basically, we are in a migration super highway along the Northern Gulf Coast,” Shepard said. “This is the last stop before they take that flight across the Gulf. Depending on winds, it can take anywhere from 18-24 hours to make that flight.”

This weekend, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point celebrates the annual arrival with the Hummingbird Festival.

For the center’s education director, Katie Walsh Fetzer, the sights and sounds of the hummingbirds signal a changing of the seasons.

“When I start getting ready for the Hummingbird Festival, I really miss and anticipate the sounds of all their chattering coming through the trees because it reminds me that the weather is changing, the weather is starting to cool off and will be cooling off,” said Fetzer.

During the festival, Shepard will be banding the birds.

“It gives us a snapshot into these bird’s lives,” said Shepard.

To put into perspective just how small they are, the tracking bands attached to the birds make a penny look large. (WLOX)

If you’re not looking closely, hummingbirds could easily be mistaken for bugs. To put into perspective just how small they are, the tracking bands attached to the birds make a penny look large.

Shepard is licensed as required by Federal Law to put bands on the birds. All banding must be conducted under a federally authorized Bird Banding Permit issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s BBL.

“Most importantly, the thing that we can learn from banding in general [is] figuring out what their migration paths are, where they breed and where they winter is to conserve habitat along those migration routes,” Shepard.

If you haven’t seen a hummingbird yet, your best chance might be at the Hummingbird Festival.

“I’m 99% sure if you sit long enough, you can see a lot of our hummingbirds flying around,” Fetzer said. “The hope is that you can see our banders catch and band, you can then see a hummingbird up close.”

“I love it here on the Gulf Coast,” said Shepard. “Most often for me, because I’m a bird nerd, it’s because of the birds.”

Along with bird watching, other entertainment will be part of the Hummingbird Festival. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Hummingbird Happy Hour

Friday & Saturday, 9-3 p.m.

For more information on the festival, visit the Pascagoula River Audubon Center’s website. For information on how to become licensed in bird banding, visit bandingcoalition.org.

