WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Coast Life: South Mississippi’s hummingbird migration spectacle

For just a few weeks in September, you can see nature at work.
For just a few weeks in September, you can see nature at work.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - For just a few weeks in September, you can see nature at work. Hummingbirds are migrating and stopping on the Gulf Coast one last time before a trip across the Gulf.

Kyle Shepard with the Banding Coalition of the Americas is on constant watch for the tiny hummingbirds and believes they can be the gateway into bird watching.

“Hummingbirds are sort of mystical in that a lot of people are attracted to hummingbirds because it’s something most people don’t see very often,” Shepard said. “A lot of people get a hummingbird feeder and say ‘this is awesome,’ and then they start noticing other birds in their yard.”

Every year, the ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate from the Northeast to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

As the name suggests, ruby-throated hummingbirds tend to develop red feathers on their neck....
As the name suggests, ruby-throated hummingbirds tend to develop red feathers on their neck. However, it usually doesn't happen until after their first full winter.(WLOX)

“Basically, we are in a migration super highway along the Northern Gulf Coast,” Shepard said. “This is the last stop before they take that flight across the Gulf. Depending on winds, it can take anywhere from 18-24 hours to make that flight.”

This weekend, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point celebrates the annual arrival with the Hummingbird Festival.

WATCH: Happening September 14-16: Hummingbird Festival

For the center’s education director, Katie Walsh Fetzer, the sights and sounds of the hummingbirds signal a changing of the seasons.

“When I start getting ready for the Hummingbird Festival, I really miss and anticipate the sounds of all their chattering coming through the trees because it reminds me that the weather is changing, the weather is starting to cool off and will be cooling off,” said Fetzer.

During the festival, Shepard will be banding the birds.

“It gives us a snapshot into these bird’s lives,” said Shepard.

To put into perspective just how small they are, the tracking bands attached to the birds make...
To put into perspective just how small they are, the tracking bands attached to the birds make a penny look large.(WLOX)

If you’re not looking closely, hummingbirds could easily be mistaken for bugs. To put into perspective just how small they are, the tracking bands attached to the birds make a penny look large.

Shepard is licensed as required by Federal Law to put bands on the birds. All banding must be conducted under a federally authorized Bird Banding Permit issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s BBL.

“Most importantly, the thing that we can learn from banding in general [is] figuring out what their migration paths are, where they breed and where they winter is to conserve habitat along those migration routes,” Shepard.

If you haven’t seen a hummingbird yet, your best chance might be at the Hummingbird Festival.

If you haven’t seen a hummingbird yet, your best chance might be at the Hummingbird Festival.
If you haven’t seen a hummingbird yet, your best chance might be at the Hummingbird Festival.(WLOX)

“I’m 99% sure if you sit long enough, you can see a lot of our hummingbirds flying around,” Fetzer said. “The hope is that you can see our banders catch and band, you can then see a hummingbird up close.”

“I love it here on the Gulf Coast,” said Shepard. “Most often for me, because I’m a bird nerd, it’s because of the birds.”

Along with bird watching, other entertainment will be part of the Hummingbird Festival. The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Hummingbird Happy Hour
  • Friday & Saturday, 9-3 p.m.

For more information on the festival, visit the Pascagoula River Audubon Center’s website. For information on how to become licensed in bird banding, visit bandingcoalition.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw the black smoke rising from the water in Pascagoula Sunday, don’t worry. According...
Barge fire extinguished near Pascagoula causeway
View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after causing congestion
US Coast Guard boatcrew members administer first aid off the coast of Cat Island, Mississippi...
Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Cat Island
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt
Wreck in Pascagoula.
Three injured after Amtrak train collides with car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
The president of Croatia will make a visit to Biloxi later this month.
President of Croatia to pay visit to City of Biloxi
Andrew James Redmon, 34
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that...
How far will current funding get Mississippi in the broadband build out?