Chief of Pascagoula Police Department announces retirement

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman entered a letter of retirement to the city of Pascagoula, officials with the city confirmed on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman, who noted that Chapman’s retirement would begin at the end of the month. It is currently unknown who will replace Chapman or whether that replacement will fill in as an interim or on a permanent basis

Chapman spent 32 years with Pascagoula PD, starting as a patrolman and working his way through the ranks. He was appointed Chief in 2019.

Chapman was not available for comment at the time this article was published.

