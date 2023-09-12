WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Chief of Pascagoula Police Department announces retirement

Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman(City of Pascagoula)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman entered a letter of retirement to the city of Pascagoula, officials with the city confirmed on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman, who noted that Chapman’s retirement would begin at the end of the month. It is currently unknown who will replace Chapman or whether that replacement will fill in as an interim or on a permanent basis

Chapman spent 32 years with Pascagoula PD, starting as a patrolman and working his way through the ranks. He was appointed Chief in 2019.

Chapman was not available for comment at the time this article was published.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew James Redmon, 34
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect
An entire section of I-10 was shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes. According...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 at Hwy 49 slowly reopening to traffic; Crash cleanup continues
Wreck in Pascagoula.
Three injured after Amtrak train collides with car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after causing congestion
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt

Latest News

Stand-up comedian and accomplished actor Marlon Wayans will be at Beau Rivage this weekend. He...
Happening Sept. 16th: Marlon Wayans performs at Beau Rivage
Meghan Goldbeck with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention tells us about Saturday's...
Happening Sept. 16th: Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Elizabeth Alexander has details on the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's upcoming $10,000...
Happening Sept. 16th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's 38th Annual $10,000 Drawdown
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say