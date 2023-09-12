Buc-ee’s groundbreaking: Businesses on Menge Avenue waiting for return to normalcy

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been three months since construction on the Menge Avenue bridge began - all in preparation for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s.

Tuesday is a big day for the first phase on the site - the official groundbreaking.

While the travel center can stream in more economic revenue in Harrison County, business owners in the area are worried about how this will affect their business.

“I hope all the little businesses here, the restaurant, the drink shop, I hope they make it,” said Ruth Oliver, owner of The Generator Store.

A row of longtime shops has been housed on Menge Avenue for years

Tuesday, a new neighbor moves into the community. It’s the groundbreaking of the highly anticipated Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

Since the construction started, business owners say it’s been a challenge to stay afloat.

“We’re hoping soon it’ll normalize a little bit and business will start picking up again. I know that it has hurt a lot of people but we’re just kind of hoping that it’ll hold out for us,” said Lauren Bishop, associate of Exit 24 Nutrition.

Bishop shared lane closures have reportedly cut foot traffic in over half--going from 80 to less than 40 customers per day.

She’s hoping the 70% drop in total sales won’t be the reality when Bucee’s opens in 2024.

“I’m definitely hoping for more exposure for people who might not travel out this way. Also, people just passing through that needs a quick drink and don’t want to necessarily get in the traffic,” said Bishop.

Just next door, Oliver mentioned it’s been a hassle sending crews to points A and B to service their products.

“We used to go a quarter of a mile south. Now, we have to go north to go west to go south to go north to go west. It’s a big loop and we do it again coming back.”

While she’s happy to see more business come to Menge Avenue, she’s worried that most shops will survive to see the opening of the new store.

“We’re all excited about the expansion here, but we’re all really concerned about why we’re having to foot so much additional expense of Buc-ees,” said Oliver.

It’s no different for Anthony Monjaraz at El Patron. Sales have been down by 50%.

“Some days it’s completely dead, you don’t see any cars in the parking lots,” said Monjaraz.

He believes there could be a higher chance of returning to normal once development concludes.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of people here. Everybody is going to look at Buc-ee’s and say what’s around. What else is around? They’re going to be attracted by the other businesses here,” said Monjaraz.

