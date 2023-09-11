TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. causes congestion

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 is causing congestion Monday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, past MS 609 S / Ocean Springs Exit 50.

We’re seeing congestion on MDOT’s traffic map in the westbound lanes past the exit, about halfway to the next interchange.

MDOT estimates the crash will take 30 minutes to clear as of 6:15 a.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and any injuries.

