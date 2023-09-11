South Mississippi first responders, law enforcement remember 9/11

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks, Faith-based ministry Women of Wisdom hosted an appreciation lunch for first responders in South Mississippi

Across fourteen cities in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties, the organization served lunch to nearly 800 first responders. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast also pitched in by decorating over 2,200 personalized thank-you cards. The lunches were distributed at 70+ fire stations and police departments.

WOW recognizes the brave community of men and women each year.

“It’s a somber occasion, 9/11, but we can’t ever forget what happened on this day and everyone that lost their lives including first responders that responded to ground zero,” says Stacy Spradlin, Event Committee Co-chair.

WLOX spoke with officers at the event to hear how the terror attacks impacted their lives.

“It’s been a long time since this happened and it’s something our country has never quite healed from,” says Willard Hipple Jr., Biloxi Police Department Major. “As law enforcement, it’s something you have to always be vigilant of and be dedicated.”

Gulfport police officer Rachael Corrin says she remembers receiving the gut-wrenching news as a school student.

“I was in computer class, and I remember the teacher was upset,” says Corrin. “Her sister worked in the World Trade Center. We turned the TV on and watched it. We watched the second plane hit the second tower. It just this feeling of helplessness almost because there’s nothing that we could do.”

For others in uniform, the attacks became their call to protect and serve.

“9/11 was the day I decided to become a police officer,” says Hollis Smith, Biloxi Police Department Patrol Officer. “So, before that time I was working in healthcare. I was an anesthesia tech, and I was living in Chicago. I was working downtown so when I thought about the planes crashing into the towers and all that, I was just like I could do more for my country. So, it was at that time that I quit that job and joined the military and became a military police officer station down here on the coast and got a job with Biloxi.”

Hollis’ colleague, Kaylene Lowe of the Biloxi Police Department, felt led to do the same.

“That following weekday, I actually went and enlisted into the Airforce,” says Lowe. " It was the reserves, but I got to basic training and found out I was with child. So, I couldn’t serve my country in that way, so I got into law enforcement.”

Harrison County Fire Chief, Pat Sullivan, even recalled New York firefighters visiting the coast in the aftermath.

“Several groups came to the coast to specifically thank people for the outpouring of concern and love for the people that were affected by it,” said Sullivan. “It was just things like that, that the bad memories of the terrorist attack and the loss of life. And then, this event which was giving back they felt they needed to give back because of that.”

