Seabee Base stair climb honors victims of 9/11

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Naval Construction Battalion Center, around 60 people climb five flights of stairs 13 times in the 8th Annual Seabee Base 9/11 Stair Climb.

The event is a moving tribute to those who lost their lives 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. The climb represents how long it takes to go up and down a 110-story building, which was the length of both World Trade Center towers in New York.

Some were climbing for the first time. Others, like Jack Healy, have been climbing at this event since it began.

“Everyone always remembers where they were,” Healy explained. “When you’re doing those stairs with other military members and firemen and you hear the 911 dispatch in the background when it was happening in New York, you get into a zone and it actually makes you work harder to push through it.”

Scenes of the 8th Annual Seabee Base 9/11 Stair Climb. The service members are going up and down five flights of stairs 13 times. That's the equivalent of climbing one of the 110 story twin towers.

Many say the motivation is the opportunity to finish, some even wearing 60 pounds of fire equipment. It came with hindsight knowing that the first responders on 9/11 didn’t know if they’d make it out of the Twin Towers alive.

“They did it without any breaks, without any water. They had to keep going, so I’m keeping that in my mind as I go,” said Dillon Beech, a Seabee Base fireman.

Despite the tragedy of the 9/11 terror attacks, many say this stair climb brings out the togetherness many felt in the aftermath of 9/11.

“It’s that time in our lives where everyone in the country was as one,” Healy added.

The Seabees also held a 3K run-walk for those who couldn’t take part in the stair climb.

