Royal maidens gather in Biloxi for a Princess Ball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a magical day for little ones who got a chance to meet Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes at the Biloxi Visitors Center.

Storybook Birthdays made dreams come true by hosting a Princess Ball where characters like Cinderella, Belle, and Spiderman came to life.

“We are having a ball, just like down in New Orleans,” Princess Tiana said.

“We are very excited. We don’t get to do this much, especially me and Anna,” Queen Elsa said.

The event wasn’t all about dancing. Kids got to enjoy face paintings, a bubble house, playgrounds, and even a petting zoo.

While the kids were having fun, parents got a glimpse at how some South Mississippi vendors can turn into fairy godmothers with magical party planning powers.

For Rachel Weinberg, it’s a priceless experience to make memories like these with her three-year-old daughter, Nora.

“Nora was very excited to see everyone and to dance and have fun. I think she danced with every princess and took a picture with everyone,” Weinberg said.

Other characters that attended included Ariel, Rapunzel, and Black Panther.

